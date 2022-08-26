NEW PORT RICHEY — Teenagers with a history of drug abuse and childhood trauma sometimes need a second chance, and a new school in New Port Richey aims to give them that helping hand.
Victory High School is a private institution that offers mental health services, recovery support, and an education to students between the ages of 14 and 19 years old. The curriculum is tailored to each student, as some come to Victory High School after being expelled, suspended or far behind with their credits.
“Our No. 1 goal is to keep our students alive because a lot of our students have done some hard-core drugs and we want to keep them alive,” said Tina Miller, founder and executive director of Florida Recovery Schools of Tampa Bay. “Part of that process is to teach them how to self-regulate their emotions without drugs.”
The school is also a registered nonprofit organization, and it will host its third annual “Rocking Recovery Like Royalty” dinner and dance to raise funds for the school. The event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 2580 Gulf to Bay Blvd., Clearwater.
Tickets are $99 plus online fees, and admission will include dinner and dessert, entertainment, a red carpet entrance, photo booth, silent auction, awards for best dressed, and a presentation by Victory High School. Tickets can be purchased on the school’s website www.floridarecoveryschoolsoftampabay.com/schools.
Victory High School operates out of rented classrooms in Calvary Chapel Worship Center in New Port Richey. The mornings typically begin with a mental health check-in, which provides instructors with an opportunity to teach techniques on how students can improve their wellness and recovery.
The day then moves on to devotionals, which are comprised of going over the 12 steps, spiritual devotionals, and positive affirmations as a means to keep students focused and positive for the day. Then students participate in electives, and after lunch, work on their online academics.
With the new school year underway, instructor Laurel Minthorn said she is excited that two of their students are on track to graduate early.
“One student didn’t expect to live to 16 and now he’s expecting to graduate at 16,” Minthorn said. “They become excited about it again and look forward to setting goals and having a purpose.”
Since opening the high school in 2021, which is accredited by the National Association of Recovery High Schools, Miller said she has seen most students catch up to the curriculum, which is self-paced. This year marks 24 years of sobriety for Miller, who said she wished she had this school growing up. The creation of Victory High School is a culmination of everything that Miller said she needed as a teenager who underwent trauma.
“It’s amazing when you take drugs out of students’ lives and how self-directed and motivated they are,” Miller said. “They can pick and choose which classes to work on that day online. We offer all of the electives; we do equine therapy, expressive art therapy, performing arts classes, leadership training; they get a really nice array of classes in person as well.”
Students have an improved attendance rate, and the school just graduated its first student in July this year. Miller said she was proud of how far that student, whom she identified as Christina C., had come since starting Victory High School and called it an amazing transformation.
Miller called Christina a miracle story, adding that the odds had been stacked against her. Born addicted to drugs, by 5 years old Christina was placed into foster care and adopted at seven. She had been through childhood trauma and began using substances at 12 years old. Christina has been a student at Victory for a year and a half, according to Miller, and since graduation, has been back to teach an art class and to mentor students.
“I remember when Christina first started, it was about three weeks in, and she said Victory High School makes me want to live,” Miller said. “This is why I created this school, exactly for students like her.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.