Eleven men who died in a plane crash in Brooksville while serving their country in World War II will be honored on Saturday, Sept. 30.

A memorial event will mark 80 years since a tragic B-17 accident that took place at the Brooksville airport during flight training. The public is welcome to honor and remember the 11 airmen of B-17 #42-5229 who lost their lives on Oct. 3, 1943.

The event will take place at the EAA Building, 2475 Broad St., Brooksville. The gate will be open from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., with the ceremony beginning at 9:30 a.m. Entrance to the event is free, and all are welcome to attend.

Attendees will have the opportunity to see five World War II aircraft on-site, proudly displayed by their owners. There will be music performed by the Flying Musicians brass quintet. 

A short program will include a reading of the events that occurred on Oct. 3, 1943, including the names of the brave airmen who lost their lives. Distinguished speakers will share their thoughts and reflections, and a minister will say a prayer to honor the fallen. The ceremony will include a rendition of Taps.

Coffee and donuts will be available for attendees.

The event will be hosted by EAA Chapter 1298.

 