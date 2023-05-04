“Some veterans aren’t comfortable going to the VA (Veterans Administration buildings),” Dale Cloutier, commander of VFW Post #4412 in Hudson, told the Suncoast News. “It’s a long drive for some and some don’t like going into the VA and sitting and waiting.”
Therefore, VFW District 21 selected Cloutier’s post, the most centrally located in the district, to host a mobile VA services facility on Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“This is another avenue for them,” Cloutier said. “It’s more convenient for a lot of guys. It makes it easier.”
The mobile VA rep center is available to any veteran; people do not have to be war veterans or members of the VFW. The representative, Nick Fritz, is directly connected to the VA and he can get the veterans set up with any appointments they might need, such as medical or mental health.
Critically important, because even minor mistakes in paperwork can cause a denial of benefits, the VA rep can help vets go through all the red tape to get benefits for their service-related disabilities.
“Just getting them into the system — finding out what their issues are and writing it up properly — is the biggest problem,” Cloutier said. This is especially true for Vietnam veterans, as the PACT Act passed last year makes some of them eligible for benefits if they served in certain places at certain times without having to prove they were exposed to toxins. “I find it confusing,” Cloutier said, and those it affects do also. It is, however, one of the things the mobile VA rep can help with.
“Once they’re in the system it works like it’s supposed to,” Cloutier said. “All they need to have is their name and Social Security number, and then from the RV he (the rep) can access their service and medical records and find out what’s going on for them.
“He can do a lot of stuff there that, if they were at the VA, they would have to do a lot of walking around. It’s kind of a one-stop shop.”
VFW Post #4412 is at 9734 Dick St. in Hudson. The mobile VA rep is available from 11:30 to 2 p.m. on Mondays except when the RV is needed at an event. The phone number is 727-697-1602.
