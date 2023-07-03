The group K9 Partners for Patriots recently released drawings of its proposed Service Dog Training Academy for Veterans.
They have raised $1 million and need approximately $3 million more to make this a reality, said communications director Gregg Laskoski. They bought 10-plus acres just 3 miles north of their current facility and hope to break ground in 2024.
The organization now has 759 veterans active in K9P4P and has rescued 227 dogs from shelters. “It is the consistent, rapid growth that necessitates the new facility,” Laskoski said. “And for our long-term stability a move into a property we own, versus paying prohibitively high rent, is always the preferred choice for nonprofits.”
To donate, visit the website at https://k9partnersforpatriots.com/ and click on the “Donate” button.
The organization’s current location is 15322 Aviation Loop Drive, Brooksville, and the phone number is 352-397-5306.
HT-K9P4P1-0705
Through
HT-K9P4P8-0705
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.