SPRING HILL — Angela and Flynt were having a lot of fun at Veterans Park recently, and the 2-year-olds seemed nonplussed about all the adults gathered around them as they spun on a new piece of playground equipment.
“It’s good,” said Roselie, 4, the most talkative of the little ones.
The rest just concentrated on spinning and then testing out the slides.
Adults had a bit more to say on March 23 as Veterans Park’s new playground was dedicated. The highlight of the area, a sort of rocket-shaped climbing thing with slides and other entertainment on its outside, drew the children in, and soon they were laughing and sliding down, then climbing back up.
A few adults braved the low overhead to slide down, too, including county Parks and Recreation Director Chris Linsbeck.
With the older kids in school, the younger set dominated, though.
“I love it, it’s great,” Kayce Hawkins said of the park and its new setup. Flynt is her younger son. “We’re out here all the time for football” for her 11-year-old.
Before, she said, the park was geared more toward older kids and was “kind of dangerous.”
At a nearby softball field, men in their 60s and 70s played their game, with good-natured jokes about hoping to be “discovered” and asking when their pictures would be in the newspaper.
An honor guard from VFW Post 10209 brought the colors in and after the pledge of allegiance and the singing of the national anthem, the speeches began.
The military theme of the playground appealed to county commissioner and Navy veteran Jeff Holcomb, one of the speakers.
“I want to dispel a couple rumors. First of all, we’re not changing the name of Veterans Park and adding a sign that says ‘Go Navy!’; that’s not true,” Holcomb said. “We didn’t hire Jeff Rogers to fix this park. We hired him for many, many other reasons, and he’s doing a great job.”
Rogers joined other county officials in crediting the parks staff for their work and ideas in upgrading not only Veterans Park but the other parks in the county.
“We’ve also done a lot of landscaping improvements to Veterans Park. We’re trying to lift up Veterans Park and do a better job on our maintenance,” Rogers said.
If a half-cent sales tax referendum passes, 80% will go to roads and 20% will go to parks. Commissioners have said in past meetings that in surveys and emails county residents want the parks to get a lot more attention.
Rogers said he sees more work to be done at the park, including dealing with parking issues and making playing field improvements to make them usable for more sports, but they’re out of expansion space at Veterans.
Anderson Snow Park has more possibilities because there are 40 acres of county-owned and undeveloped land there for more fields, he said.
“We have a master plan on that park to build more baseball and soccer fields, a splash park and a gym,” Rogers said.
Holcomb concluded his remarks by noting that a future plan includes moving a flag monument to the center of the park, and that Navy veteran Brian Hawkins, a local philanthropist, has donated $40,000 to the effort in honor of his grandfather, a Marine and Korean War veteran.
Afterward, some county staff tried out the new park equipment, including Linsbeck.
He said in his speech that he had seen the parks when he began the job, and they looked “tired.”
“Basically, the park was overdue for some much-needed attention,” he said of Veterans Park. “It’s been an amazing transition.”
