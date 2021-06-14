Veterans Memorial Park participating in world-wide swim lesson event

HUDSON — Pasco County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources announced that Veterans Memorial Park in Hudson will participate in the World's Largest Swimming Lesson this Thursday, June 17.
The event begins at 10 a.m. and is free to children ages 6 months to 12 years old.
The World's Largest Swimming Lesson was created in 2010 by the World Waterpark Association as a global public relations event that is supported by aquatic facilities, waterparks, pools, swim schools, YMCAs and other entities. According to WLSL.org, "the event serves as a platform to help the global aquatics industry work together to build awareness about the fundamental importance of teaching children to swim to prevent drowning."
Research statistics provided by the organization state that the risk of drowning can be reduced by 88 percent if children participate in formal swimming lessons between the ages of 1-4.
Veterans Memorial Park will be one of two Pasco County locations hosting World's Largest Swimming Lesson events. The other is in Wesley Chapel at Seal Swim School, 30016 County Line Road.
For more information or to register, call 727-861-3034.
