Veteran gifts U.S. flag to city of Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE – A U.S. flag that flew over a base in Iraq has been presented to the city, according to a press release.
On March 5, the city received the flag during the First Annual Hernando County Bike Fest.
Retired Capt. Michael DeFelice presented the flag to the city as a symbol of gratitude and enduring partnership for hosting the event.
It was presented on behalf of Retired 1st Sgt. John Borders, 4th Battalion, 1st Field Artillery Regiment, who lost his right leg and received multiple life-threatening injuries from an Improvised Explosive Device attack on Jan. 5, 2006, in Taji, Iraq, while conducting mounted security during a combat patrol.
DeFelice flew the flag while assigned to Alpha Troop, 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment, Florida Army National Guard, and forward assigned to Headquarters Troop 1st Squadron, 152nd Cavalry Regiment, Indiana Army National Guard, while serving as Base Defense, Security and Logistics advisor to the Iraq Military Police Battalion Commander responsible for support of coalition base defense and security at Forward Operating Base Taji.
The Hernando County Bike Fest event raised money during the event that resulted in a $6,000 donation to Borders to help make his home accessible.
In addition, $250 was donated to American Bikers Aimed Toward Education (A.B.A.T.E) of Florida Inc., Freedom Chapter; $250 to F.A.I.T.H Riders, Motorcycle Ministry; and approximately $550 for beverages and equipment to Brooksville Main Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.