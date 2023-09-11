BROOKSVILLE — A part of Hernando High School’s Homecoming celebration this year will include a fireworks display at a cost of $6,700.
The item got unanimous approval at the Sept. 5 meeting of the School Board, and it was one of just a few 5-0 votes.
However, fireworks erupted a few minutes later over a travel item on the consent agenda — a list of items normally considered routine — that actually will not cost the district a cent, but led to nearly 20 minutes of arguing, raised voices, interruptions, a 3-2 vote for the trip and finally, an apology.
That’s what happens in today’s environment when the item is about Equal Opportunity Schools.
Board members Mark Johnson and Shannon Rodriguez again blasted Equal Opportunity Schools and the district’s use of it and, as expected, board members Linda Prescott and Susan Duval defended the program.
All of this was over a trip to Montgomery, Ala., expenses paid, for John Morris, director of secondary programs, and School Superintendent John Stratton, to talk about how the program is being used in Hernando County at EOS’s annual board retreat.
“I oppose everything about EOS,” Johnson said to start the discussion. “I am not going to approve this travel. It’s affirmative action, and you can’t convince me otherwise.”
The fact that 52 counties in California are using EOS is a clear indictment of the program, Rodriguez said, there were five counties in Florida including Hernando using it, but one Florida county has dropped it.
She then named several states that had one or no school district using the program.
Then she declared that it was her goal to get the program out of the county’s schools, and “it doesn’t align with our values.”
It is affirmative action, she said, and it’s designed to end meritocracy, Johnson noted.
“The sooner we can get this out of the schools, the better it will be,” Rodriguez said.
Those in favor of the program said it helps identify students who could be taking advanced courses.
Heated exchanges, the same arguments repeated over and over by both sides, and accusations of interruptions flew back and forth for nearly 20 minutes, and Morris was reprimanded at one point for interrupting Johnson.
At one point, Duval raised her voice.
“It is not affirmative action,” she said. “It is opening the doors to everybody.”
Stratton tried to bring it back to the fact that this was a travel item, and Johnson and Rodriguez again repeated their many arguments against EOS, as its proponents again made their points.
When the vote finally came in, it was 3-2 in favor of the item, with Gus Guadagnino joining Prescott and Duval and Johnson and Rodriguez dissenting.
At the end of the meeting, just before adjournment Duval tried to calm the waters.
“I want to apologize for raising my voice in a previous discussion,” she said. “Yes, I am passionate about our students and want them all to have successful outcomes; however, I should and must hold myself accountable to a higher standard and, thus, I apologize.”
Homecoming ‘blast’
Principal Leechele Booker asked the board to approve Hernando High School’s 2023-2024 Homecoming activities and the purchase of fireworks from Pyro Productions Inc. for $6,700.
She said the “Leopard Growl” is a tradition that has only not happened once in the past 12 years because of COVID, and built a lot of school spirit and morale as well as paying for itself in sales of items at events.
“It is a great community event,” Booker said.
This year’s homecoming includes a community pep rally, bonfire, spirit car show, Leopard Growl with fireworks, parade, football game and dance, the agenda materials said. The bonfire will be built at 3 p.m. on Sept. 25 under the supervision of fire officials, and a burn permit has been applied for. The spirit car show starts at 6:30 p.m. and the community pep rally and bonfire at 7 to 10 p.m.
The Leopard Growl will be held on Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the stadium, with fireworks immediately following the show. Fireworks will be paid through the Student Government Association/SGA internal account. The Homecoming parade will be held on Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. and the football game will start at 7:30 p.m. at the stadium.
The parade requires a city permit, which has been applied for. The Homecoming dance will be held on Sept. 30 from 7 to 11 p.m. in the school’s courtyard.
Buying land
The school district’s need for land is giving landowners an advantage in price negotiations, Rodriguez said, as the board weighed acquisition of a 4.8-acre piece of property behind Weeki Wachee High School.
When a seller knows we need a piece of land it’s not in our favor, she said, adding that they know the district needs the property so they’ll raise the price.
Brian Ragan, director of facilities and construction, said the owner originally wanted about $150,000 for the property but no one wanted it at that price.
Johnson pointed out that it was appraised at $43,000 but that the district was going to pay $95,000.
“We’re getting hosed, it looks like,” Johnson said.
Ragan said needed road and infrastructure improvements after the purchase would raise the land’s value, and it will be a component in expanding Weeki Wachee High’s capacity.
Stratton pointed out that back when the high school was built, the board was pilloried for building in what was then a remote area, and now the school nearly is at capacity.
Rodriguez said it still worried her that people are taking advantage of the School Board’s land needs.
Nonetheless, the vote to approve the purchase passed 5-0.
In other action
• The board approved, in the consent agenda, a long list of leaves, assignments, contracts, retirements and resignations among the district’s personnel. In administration, for example, Karen Jordan moved from Public Information Officer to Director of Communications; Ray Pinder moved from Executive Director of Business Services to Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operation Services; Jill Renihan went from Director of Safe Schools to Executive Director of Business Services; and Angel Pagan went from Lead School Safety Guardian, Office of Safe Schools to Assistant Director of Safe Schools.
• Students from Central High School’s Junior ROTC program marched in and led the pledge of allegiance.
• Barrie Smith, of NewLine Interactive, was honored for his efforts to get technology into the schools, including interactive panels, described as large TV screens that are touch-interactive. They enable teachers to have control of all facets of digital delivery, he said, and students can interact with teachers in real time. Smith said Hernando County’s schools have been wonderful for his children. “I appreciate the recognition and appreciate the contribution Hernando County Schools has had in my family’s life,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.