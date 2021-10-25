DADE CITY -- UF/IFAS Pasco County Extension and Pasco EDC SMARTstart’s fair will showcase lots of food options from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at UF/IFAS Pasco Extension’s One Stop Shop in Dade City.
Patrons can enjoy baked goods and treats while supporting incubator businesses. Local businesses participating will include Piperz Salsa, Fix’ns, Potato Ballin, Hillbilly Farms, New Tradition Kitchen, D’s Nuts and more.
The Pasco Extension One Stop Shop is at 15029 14th St., DadeCity.
Admission and parking are free. For more information, visit bit.ly/PascoVendorFair.
