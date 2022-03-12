Vatikiotis says he’s the right choice to get Tarpon Springs ‘back on track’

TARPON SPRINGS — For Tarpon Springs mayoral candidate Costa Vatikiotis, the time for action is now.
The 73-year-old first-term city commissioner and former city manager has been asked why he would want to be mayor at this stage of his life. He has a ready response.
“The way I answer is whether I believe it’s worth giving up three years of my life for Tarpon Springs at a time when I have a few years left in my life,” said Vatikiotis, who also points to his background as an engineer and strategic planner in arguing his qualifications for the city’s top job.
“The answer is yes,” he said. “That’s how much Tarpon Springs means to me. God gave me a skill set and an education and has put me in the right spot at the right time to put our city back on track and make it what it should be as far as what residents want. There’s no one else who has the skill set to do that.”
The response is directed at charges from his opponent, Robin Saenger, whose campaign literature calls Vatikiotis a “quitter” because he resigned from his job as city manager, and he will now have to leave his commission seat to run for mayor.
But for Vatikiotis, it’s all about timing.
If he were to wait to run until the next mayor’s term is up in 2025, “I would be 76 years old. That’s probably pushing it. So, this is my last chance to do what needs to be done to put the city back on track.”
Getting Tarpon Springs back on track means city leaders must have a plan for the city’s future, Vatikiotis said. He wants to make Tarpon Springs a “place based” economy where general planning focuses on the city’s unique characteristics as a start for city planning rather than attracting permanent residents.
“The issue for me is that we’re over-built,” he said. “We’re 90% built out, and the last 10% has to be done right.”
In addition, Vatikiotis believes community outreach has been lacking, meaning that the city has been making decisions without really knowing how residents feel.
“Community engagement is a significant issue and it’s something we haven’t done well,” he said. “We need to engage residents in major decisions and make sure those decisions are done based on what the city wants.”
Vatikiotis is also concerned about climate change. As a result of rising water levels and moon tides, the low-lying city’s sidewalks and streets are often flooded, and he believes the city needs to take action as soon as possible to make the paths passable when water rises in the Gulf of Mexico.
He is also an advocate for planting more trees in the city. As Tarpon Springs native, Vatikiotis said he remembers when the city was covered with trees.
“We continue to lose tree canopy and we need to turn that around,” he said. “We’ve got a tree fund, but we haven’t been planting trees.”
In the end, though, Vatikiotis believes the city needs to create and execute a strategic plan to enhance the city’s future. He said one of his first acts as mayor would be to create a land development code and determine “how many large projects we have coming down the pipeline.
“Maybe if we need to, we could use the land development code to slow business down and get what the residents want,” said Vatikiotis, who added the city needs to decrease density.
“We’ve got to hold onto what we’ve got to make things better for the future,” he said. “The fact is the commission talks about development, bringing more jobs and people in and there’s no place to put them. We want to be a place-based economy where we create a place where people come to visit for two or three days and then return home. That revenue would substitute for the revenue we get by bringing more people in.
“The only place we could bring in more people is to go up,” he said, referring to high-rise apartments and condominiums. “Then we would be losing elbow space.”
The soft-spoken Vatikiotis, who was the sole vote against the controversial Anclote Harbor luxury apartment complex, has a reputation for being contentious and does not always agree with his fellow commissioners.
Vatikiotis brushes aside the charge, saying he simply asks tough questions that can make people uncomfortable. It’s part of his job.
But whether or not he has been able to build consensus among his colleagues on the City Commission by asking pointed questions, Vatikiotis believes the most important part of being mayor is building consensus in what he views as an “extraordinarily special” community.
“We’re one of the most independent cities in Pinellas County if not the entire state,” he said. “We’ve retained a hometown feel, but we need to be independent. We’ve got our own hospital, police, fire, grocery stores, lawyers, doctors, engineers.
“You could put a fence around it and the only thing we would need is flour for our bread,” he said. “We’ve got to hold on to what we have and make things better as we go.”
