SPRING HILL — Mark Morgan gave the valve wheel its final turn, and the Spring Hill Water Reclamation Facility’s work was done.
He is a project engineer, and he said it felt good to finish the job.
“They’ve been working on this for a long time,” he said.
He was the last of several dignitaries who lined up to turn the wheel for the last time, shutting down the plant, which originally opened in 1967 and had been expanded through the years.
A crowd of dignitaries and county employees were at the event, including county commissioners John Allocco, Brian Hawkins and Jerry Campbell, and former commissioner Jeff Holcomb, who now is a state representative.
“We were talking about this for almost my whole time as a county commissioner,” Holcomb said. “For about eight years, this was a very important thing, but it takes a lot of infrastructure and especially a lot of money from the state to make this happen.”
In the past, you didn’t need to see a water treatment plant to know you were near one.
“My kids called the Walmart over here ‘the stinky Walmart’ because, well, it explains itself,” Holcomb quipped.
The closure of the facility, Utilities Director Gordon Onderdonk said, would help reduce the level of nitrates entering the aquifer by 46,000 pounds annually and lessen the impact on the Weeki Wachee Springs and River.
The 20-year goal, he said, is 195,000 pounds.
Water will be directed to the Airport Water Reclamation Facility, which collects more than 2.5 million gallons of wastewater per day.
Customers will save $750,000 per year through the lowering of operating expenses.
Onderdonk said he wanted to commend the facility for the longevity and reliability it provided.
“Of course, that’s only possible because of the amazing operators and field staff that we have working for this county,” he said. “This particular facility was staffed 16 hours per day, 365 days a year, and like all of our critical facilities, continuously remotely monitored.”
Wastewater service often is taken for granted, Onderdonk said, and he credited the staff for its work in getting the facility shut down.
A lot of work, including a $25 million expansion of the Airport Water Reclamation Facility, went into getting to the day when the valve would be shut off, he said.
“These individuals have done an outstanding job accomplishing this,” Onderdonk said.
The state and its agencies helped fund the closure, he said.
County Administrator Jeff Rogers called turning the valve “exciting,” and the completion of the long-term plan.
The one plant will be more efficient and better for the environment, he said. The process of dismantling the old plant and removing its contents will take time.
“The county will look at the best use of the property in the future, but it will take some time to take the plant down,” Rogers said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.