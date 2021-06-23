ST. PETERSBURG — Incentives to receive the COVID-19 vaccine are spreading to Major League Baseball stadiums throughout the country.
Dubbed MLB Vaccinate at the Plate, MLB joined the cause in fighting the pandemic this month and is allowing each franchise to roll out its own vaccination strategies.
Vaccinate at the Plate came to the Tampa Bay area when the Rays and Tropicana Field hosted three consecutive dosing days in St. Petersburg last week. From 3-7 p.m., June 15-17, all unvaccinated individuals were invited to come to Tropicana Field and receive their choice of the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. In exchange, the newly vaccinated left with vouchers good for two tickets to an upcoming Tampa Bay Rays game.
“Not only is it convenient and non-threatening — it’s not like a clinic where it’s all sterile and white — I think a lot of people are coming for the voucher for free tickets,” said Maggie Hall, public information director at the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County.
There were two limitations attached with the vaccine vouchers, however. They could not be used to get tickets for home games against the New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox — typically the most highly attended of all Rays games.
But that’s not an issue if you ask Hall.
“You can’t use them for Yankees or Red Sox games, but I hate coming here when they’re here because their fans are …,” she said, trailing off at the end for courtesy’s sake.
With more than half the regular season remaining, vaccination drive participants have plenty of non-Boston and New York games to choose from.
“Sometimes people just need a little push to get them to take the vaccine,” Hall said. “If you give them something they want, something beneficial, this may be the little push that gets people to actually get protected.”
According to DOH-Pasco, the county vaccinated 242,721 people as of June 8. In Pinellas County, 486,973 had been vaccinated as of June 10. That represents 55% of the county population.
Last Tuesday’s initial four-hour session saw a steady stream of people make the trip to the Trop. After parking in Lots 6 or 7, individuals entered Gate 1’s high-ceilinged rotunda and waited in line to choose their vaccine. Upon completion, individuals received their ticket voucher card that contained a code to be entered online and their proof of vaccination card.
