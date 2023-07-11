BROOKSVILLE -- The Hernando County Commission is accepting applications from individuals wishing to serve as a member on the Fine Arts Council. Two positions are available.
All applicants must be residents and registered voters in HernandoCounty. These are voluntary, non-paid positions, and an applicant may be designated as an alternate member position.
Applications are available in the CountyAdministrator’s Office, Attention: Jessica Wright, 15470 Flight Path Drive, Brooksville, FL34604, by calling 352-540-6249, or by visiting the website at www.HernandoCounty.us/Committees.
Applications must be returned to the CountyAdministrator’s Office no later than 5 p.m., Friday, July 21.
For more information about a specific board or committee, contact the County Administrator’s Office at 352-754-4002.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.