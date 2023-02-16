NEW PORT RICHEY — Heart-shaped chocolates, long-stemmed roses, candle-lit dinners before the homefire or fancy-schmancy couple’s weekends at glitzy hotels — Valentine’s Day as celebrated in the United States checks every box that comes to mind when you think “romance.”
Globally, Feb. 14 is also known as V-Day. Created 25 years ago by the playwright and activist V, formerly Eve Ensler, the now-global movement started at a Feb. 14 showing of her play “The Vagina Monologues” that netted a quarter of a million dollars to fight violence against women. Because romantic relationships aren’t always hearts and flowers.
Nor does it always involve male-on-female violence, said Megan Hays, victim advocate with the New Port Richey Police Department.
“Some education on domestic violence still uses ‘he’ and ‘she’ pronouns,” she told the Suncoast News in a phone interview. “Domestic violence can happen with any kind of intimate partner relationship, regardless of gender.”
Hays “responds to all crimes — domestic violence, sexual violence, aggravated batteries, even fraud cases. There are only so many services you can provide for some crimes, but for domestics, it's a much more complex response. I'm trying to get somebody out of a situation safely. Filing for an injunction, getting the divorce files and helping relocate — those things take a lot more effort and time in order to do it safely so that they can get out of the situation.”
On call 24/7, 365 days a year, Hays said, “I can get involved in the case in a couple of different ways. If it requires an immediate on-call response, I'll get called out by the detective on the case. An immediate response would be somebody who needs emergency shelter that night, somebody who needs hospitalization. I'll coordinate that process.
“If an immediate response is not needed, I follow up as soon as the report has been written and make phone contact as soon as I can try to learn what that person needs and where they are with the situation. Because sometimes you'll reach out to somebody and they might not be ready to leave. I want to at least make that contact and let them know that when they are ready, these are the services we can help you with, and we can help you six months from now or a year from now.”
Hays can help a victim get an injunction against their abuser — “It’s a no-contact order. This is really good for people if there wasn't an arrest but you know that more is happening in the situation than you're privy to. I will always suggest an injunction so they can at least have some kind of protection. Any kind of violation of an injunction becomes a criminal offense.
“And there are counseling services. Sunrise of Pasco County does free counseling for survivors of domestic violence. So does the Salvation Army.”
Hays said coping with domestic violence, especially if children are involved, is far more complex than realized by people who wonder “Why don’t they just leave?”
“When people leave, that's the most dangerous time for them. You’re most likely to see a domestic homicide when somebody chooses to leave.”
Victims face barriers
“There are a lot of barriers to reaching out, and also a lot of barriers to leaving,” Hays said. “There’s not wanting to split up a family dynamic, but also a financial component might keep people from reaching out for help. Housing is a really big one. You can't make your rent without your partner, and your partner's abusive. And there's such an issue with affordable housing in the Tampa Bay area. We run into that a lot.
“Also, people might not reach out for help because they don't want to lose their kids or they don't want the abusive partner to call CPI and make false allegations against them. We run into that as well.” Also, she said, abusive partners who are not under lock and key can make scenes at victim’s homes or workplaces, potentially threatening their housing or livelihoods.
Hays noted domestic violence is not just physical.
“Prosecutable domestic violence is generally physical violence, stalking, but it takes many different forms that are sometimes much more insidious than the physical violence,” she said. “There’s financial abuse, emotional abuse, even sexual abuse — not everyone recognizes sexual abuse with an intimate partnership, but that's definitely a thing. People using children as pawns to control their partner.”
There is help for people who experience nonphysical domestic violence or are starting to think they are in an unhealthy situation, Hays said.
“You can still call a law enforcement advocate and they can still help,” she said, but if a victim doesn't feel like it's reached a level to call police, or maybe it's not safe to call police, they can start with a community-based advocate, agencies like Sunrise or Salvation Army. Those advocates are well versed in the world of domestic violence; they know it's far greater than just physical violence. They can help that survivor.”
Such early intervention can not only improve, but even save, lives, she said. In her experience she sees domestic violence as a crime that escalates — a progression could be from nonviolent control to threats to mild physical violence to severe physical violence to, in some cases, murder.
“We do a lot of fatality reviews,” she said. “We try to identify places in that victim’s life, in that cycle of abuse, where services could have been introduced, and often there might not be a lot of engagement with law enforcement.
“A victim is more likely to be involved in their local community, or their church. Maybe if those people could see the signs and know the resources, that would have been a better intervention.”
People who are experiencing or fear they may become victims of domestic violence can call Megan Hays, NPRPD victim advocate, at 727-232-8948; Sunrise of Pasco at 352-521-3120; and the Salvation Army at 727-856-5797.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.