Utility improvements scheduled on Weeping Willow Street

BROOKSVILLE -- The Hernando County Utilities Department will be performing, via a hired contractor, scheduled utility improvements on Weeping Willow Street. The work was scheduled to begin on Monday, Nov. 7, and be completed by Wednesday, Nov. 23. The public will be notified of any potential delays.
This work will require a road closure and the road will only open to local traffic. All side streets within the lane closure will remain open to motorists; however, minor traffic delays are to be expected. There will be a signed detour in place to assist motorist and residents.
For additional information contact the Hernando County Utilities Department at (352) 754-4858. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
