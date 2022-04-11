Utilities Department plans force main improvements

BROOKSVILLE -- The Hernando County Utilities Department will be performing scheduled force main improvements on Anderson Snow Road in Spring Hill beginning Monday, April 18 through Friday, May 20. This work will take place in the median and may cause slight delays in traffic.
The map shows the scheduled maintenance zone.
For more information, contact the Hernando County Utilities Department
at (352) 754-4761. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
