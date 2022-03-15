Uptown art gallery seeks artists’ works

BROOKSVILLE – Pedram Moghaddam, the city of Brooksville’s art gallery coordinator, has issued a call for artists for an upcoming exhibit.
Moghaddam is seeking three to five pieces from each artist on the theme of “Brooksville Equine and Beyond.”
All artwork should be gallery-ready to hang, with a wire securely attached to the back or bottom of the art; display cases are available to secure smaller items. Artist cards should be attached to each piece with the name of the artist, medium used and price; artists are encouraged to name the artwork after the inspiration. If the piece is not for sale, that must be stipulated as well. Student work is welcome.
The artwork must be submitted during the week of March 21-25 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily.
The exhibit will run from April 8 through June 3, and the kick-off reception will be held on Friday, April 8, from 5:30 to7:30 p.m. Music and refreshments will be provided. Entry forms can be found on the city website at https://www.cityofbrooksville.us/uptown-art-gallery or contact the Uptown Art Gallery at (352) 540-3811.
