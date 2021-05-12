Upper Tampa Bay Chamber job fair aims to help businesses fill vacant posts

OLDSMAR — When the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. in March 2020, the global health crisis quickly upended life as we know it, leading to the sudden closure of thousands of businesses and the subsequent loss of millions of jobs.
Today, as the country continues to recover from the worst of the pandemic, many businesses have reopened and are ready to operate at full capacity. But there’s a problem — a large supply of available jobs but a small pool of eligible workers available as some may have chosen to stay home due to federal stimulus checks and unemployment benefits designed to help out-of-work individuals plus the fear of returning to a hostile work environment.
With those factors in mind, officials with the Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce have decided to host a job fair on Saturday, May 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Oldsmar Sports Complex at 3120 Tampa Road, with roughly 60 companies offering more than 400 positions for those willing, and wanting, to return to the job market.
“Over the past six months as we have visited businesses in Oldsmar, we continue to hear the same message, which is that they can’t find workers,” former Oldsmar mayor and current chamber business liaison Doug Bevis said recently. “So, we came up with the idea to host this job fair as a result of those conversations.”
Bevis said they have received commitments from upward of 50 companies in six targeted fields: construction, health care, hotel/restaurant, manufacturing, government, and retail. He said he believes anyone looking for a job in one of those categories should be able to find one on Saturday.
“We currently have nearly 60 companies committed offering over 400 jobs, everything from zipline guides to medical professionals and everything in between,” he said, noting they “thought doing it on a Saturday versus a weekday might be better for people maybe looking to change jobs or can’t do it during the week.”
Bevis also said chamber officials hope Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recent declaration that individuals filing for unemployment benefits will need to show proof they are actively looking for work, a requirement that was waived during the early and middle stages of the pandemic, will drive more people to seek employment opportunities.
“It definitely should help bring people out,” he said of the news. “It certainly can’t hurt!”
If you go:
What: Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce Job Fair
When: Saturday, May 15, 1-4 p.m.
Where: R.E. Olds Park, 3120 Tampa Road, Oldsmar
Details: More than 50 companies in six targeted fields will converge at R.E. Olds Park, offering over 400 jobs for those individuals interested in seeking new employment opportunities in the wake of the coronavirus crisis wiping out thousands of jobs in the past year. According to chamber official Doug Bevis, many business owners are eager to get back to operating at full strength but are having a hard time finding help. “So, we came up with the idea of hosting this job fair,” Bevis said.
Info: For more information, contact Doug Bevis at dbevis@utbchamber.com.
