After a thorough investigation, it has been determined that none of the
students ate or drank any unknown substance.
Upon speaking with various staff members at the school, detectives learned that at no time did any staff member observe suspicious activity of any type.
As the children played outside, after lunch, one of them passed out. It was initially suspected by staff that the child became overheated/dehydrated due to the weather and the clothing he was wearing (a thick sweater).
Staff members talked to several children who were present when the medical incident occurred. One or more of the children alleged that a particular student mixed his "medication" into his water bottle and others drank from the bottle.
During this time, the five other children who may have taken a drink from the bottle began acting lethargic. Upon hearing the information in regard to an unknown medication possibly being in the water, staff members believed the children were experiencing some type of adverse reaction to the substance.
Staff members requested fire/rescue so the children could be checked out and transported to a hospital, if needed.
Investigation confirmed the student in question (owner of the water bottle) did not and does not have access to his medication, while at home or at school and it was not probable that he placed medication in the water.
Forensic specialists collected a sample of water, from the bottle, for testing. Detectives conducted an audit of the student's medication to verify that all pills were in fact accounted for. All medication was accounted for.
Physicians ordered toxicology screens on each of the children. All screens were negative for the medication and/or any foreign substances.
At this time, no foul play is suspected. It is believed the first student passed out due to dehydration and the other five students "acted" ill in an effort to leave the school.
Original story follows:
On Monday, Sept. 26, just before 1 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies and Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services responded to Grace Education Academy, 11085 Hearth Road in Spring Hill, in regard to several students experiencing an adverse reaction to something they drank.
Upon arrival, deputies learned that all of the students who were experiencing adverse reactions had taken a drink from a water bottle that one of the students passed around.
Seven students were transported to a local hospital by ambulance. Currently, all students are stable and are being treated by physicians.
The case has been turned over to Major Case detectives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.