Upcoming United Way meetings in August are as follows:
- Student board meeting No. 1, Monday, Aug. 7 at 11 a.m.
- Dementia care support group, Monday, Aug. 7 at 1 p.m.
- NAMI’s Mental Health first aid training, Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 9 a.m. (This class will teach someone how to assist an adult with a mental illness. Pre-registration is required. Please call (352) 684-0004 to register.)
- COAD Meeting No. 71, Monday, Aug. 28 at 9:30 a.m.
For more information on events, visit United Way’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/UWHC4030
