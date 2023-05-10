Upcoming events in Hernando

There’s going to be a lot to do in Hernando in the next few weeks.
On May 12 and 26, Food Truck Friday will be held at the Airport Administration Building, 15800 Flight Path Drive.
Come on over to the BKV Airport Administration Parking Lot on these Fridays for fabulous food truck cuisine.
May 13 is Water Safety Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Anderson Snow Park, 1360 Anderson Snow Road. Hernando County Fire Rescue is hosting an event to educate children and families about water safety. This free event will have table tops, children life jackets (first come, first serve), and spraying water from the ladder truck.
May 29 is Memorial Day. Remember and honor those who sacrificed for our freedom. Hernando County government offices, library services and transit services (TheBus) will be closed. The Main Landfill will remain open and Republic Services will continue to provide service as normal on Monday, May 29.
Go to https://flybkv.com/visitor-info/dining/food-truck-friday/ for menus and featured trucks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.