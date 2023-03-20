United Way’s “KICK” start to early literacy kickball tournament

SPRING HILL — The United Way of Hernando County’s 8th Annual “KICK” Start to Early Literacy Kickball Tournament will take place on Saturday, March 25, at Anderson Snow Park, 1360 Anderson Snow Road, Spring Hill.
This tournament is presented by United Way’s “Grand Slam Champion” sponsors Kiwanis Club of Brooksville and Family Chiropractic Center for Wellness. Each year, 16 kickball teams compete in this single elimination tournament for a chance to win the ultimate traveling trophy and have the honor of being crowned “champions of early literacy.” Teams are invited to participate and represent company partners of United Way in Hernando that align themselves with supporting local initiatives.
Event Schedule:
- Noon: Food Truck Rally & Touch-A-Truck event
- 1 p.m.: Foam Party & Bounce House
- 1:30 p.m.: Kickball Teams Check-In
- 2:45 p.m.: National Anthem
- 3 p.m.: Kickball Games Commence
- 5:30 p.m.: Celebrity Coach Dunk & Pie a Deputy
- 6 p.m.: Mascot Fun Run & Raffle Prize Winners
- 6:30.p.m.: Championship Game on Field #3
The kickball tournament's purpose is to support early literacy and continue to provide Hernando preschool children free books to help them grow their own little library and prepare them for kindergarten. All proceeds from this the "KICK" Start to Early Literacy Kickball Tournament will benefit United Way’s Dolly Parton Imagination Library program, currently providing more than 1,050 Hernando children with a free book every month from birth to age of five. The books are mailed directly to enrolled children regardless of their family’s economic status.
The 16 participating teams have been finalized and matched up with their designated local “Celebrity Coach”:
- City of Brooksville Mayor Blake Bell coaching U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis’ team, "The Bilira-Kicks"
- PHSC Provost Dr. Amy Anderson coaching Pasco Hernando State College’s team, "Boomer's Best"
- April Johnson-Spence coaching Timber Pine's team, "Hammer Jammers”
- Brian Hawkins coaching Barrette Outdoor Living's team, "Barrette Knights"
- Beth Narverud coaching Publix Super Market at Brooksville Square's team, "Brooksville Beetem"
- Jerry Campbell coaching Publix Super Market at Shoppes at Avalon's team, "Kevin's Kickers"
- Christa Tanner coaching Downtown Athletics’ team, "Tangerine Dream Team”
- Superintendent of Hernando Count Schools John Stratton coaching Hernando School’s team, "Gym Class Heroes"
- Jeff Rogers coaching Publix Super Market at Mariner Commons team, "Jiminy Kick-It"
- Hernando County Fire Chief Paul Hasenmeier coaching Bravera Health Spring Hill's team, "One Kick Wonders"
- Doug Chorvat Jr. coaching Withlacoochee River Electric’s team "WRECing Crew"
- Dr. Lauren Dedea coaching Publix Super Market at Barclay's team, "Janet's Bandits"
- Sheriff Al Nienhuis coaching Hernando County Sheriffs’s team, "Trying to Score"
- Allyn Welch coaching Publix Super Market at Seven Hills team, "Ball Busters”
- Attorney Brian Brijbag coaching Publix Super Market at Lakewood Plaza's team, "The Wolves of Ball Street"
- Dr. Brian Dahmer coaching Publix Super Market at The Shoppes at Glen Lakes team, "No O.T.”
Celebrity Coaches will be challenged to bring in $1 votes from the crowd to avoid going for a dip in the dunk tank. This family fun day will also include a foam party, music from PJ the DJ, a Bounce House and Carnival Games, Foto Fun Booth, craft vendors, and a special performance of the national anthem by Sarina Singh.
This year’s final line-up for the Food Truck Rally includes The Happy Camper Snack Shack, Spice Corner, Cali Street Tacos, The Ice Cream Barr, Potato Ballin’, Meat Stix, Nina’s Cucina, Brain Freeze Italian Ice, Love Corn Dogs, Go-Go Burger, The Nacho Wagon, Pio Bori Chicken, El Roy’s Elotes, and Ebe’s Cuban Café & Smoothies.
Field Sponsors include HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, Holmes Drafting Services, Carter Foreman, PLLC, and Bravera Health of Brooksville & Spring Hill. Base Run Baller Sponsors, as of March, include Stuart Promotional Products, The Hardy Realtor Team, Micro Matic, Grow Financial, Terlep Chiropractic, Pasco Hernando State College, and 4Corners Pharmacy.
Publix is always recognized by United Way of Hernando County as an active Community Partner thanks to their ongoing level of support towards our mission. The Touch-a-Truck event features Monster Trucks, the ARGO amphibious vehicle used by Hernando County Mosquito Control, FOP truck, Fire Rescue Air Boat, and first responder vehicles for children to enjoy.
Fans and supporters of the event will also notice over 50 cause-brand marketing yard signs from local “Double Play Sponsors” throughout the park that day. Find a sign, take a picture with it and tag United Way of Hernando County and #Ballin4Books. Our annual Mascot Fun Run will be held on Field #3 at 6 p.m. The current line-up includes Gofer D. Glory of Glory Days Grill, Bro Bunny, Test Dummy of Terlep Chiropractor, Tommy The T-Rex, Pikachu, Plato the Dinosaur of Publix Supermarkets, Carey The Cow, and Scoopie of Culvers!
A Spirit Night at Glory Days Grill will be hosted Thursday, March 23, where 20% of food sales will be donated back to United Way. Come meet the celebrity coaches who will be participating this year’s Kickball Tournament. Be sure to purchase your raffle tickets (available online, as well as on-site at Spirit Night and the day of the event) for amazing prizes, including a 10-foot Kayak!
Visit www.UnitedWayHernando.org/Kickball for information on event entertainment, participants, and opportunities. For more ways to give, advocate, or volunteer for this event, contact Justine Peppe at Impact@UnitedWayHernando.org or call 352-688-2026.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.