NEW PORT RICHEY — The city’s latest attempt to streamline its existing ordinance regulating the operation of golf carts hit a bump in the road.
The first reading of the ordinance on May 18 was meant to simplify the city’s golf cart regulations, allow for the vehicles’ usage in more areas of the city and align the city’s rules with those set forth by Florida statute.
Following the lead of the state would eliminate a large portion of the city’s current ordinance, including the requirement to apply for and obtain an annual $25 city permit and the need for golf cart drivers to be at least 16 years old and in possession of a valid driver’s license. Florida Statute 316.212 requires golf cart drivers to be at least 14 years of age.
The city’s current ordinance only permits golf cart operation on streets east of U.S. Highway 19. Suggested amendments would open up the entire city, aside from a handful of prohibited roadways.
“This ordinance simplifies our golf cart regulations to, in large part, expand the opportunities for golf cart users, both residents and visitors to the city,” said City Manager Debbie Manns. “And it opens up the opportunity for users on the west side of U.S. Highway 19.”
While aligning city rules to those set forth by the state and expanding golf cart usage were viewed favorably by the City Council, moving the amendment on to a second reading at the June 1 regular meeting stalled out. After a member of the public questioned why Marine Parkway east of U.S. 19 remained a prohibited roadway for golf carts, the ensuing discussion led to unanswered questions and the agenda item being tabled.
Gulf cart owners in neighborhoods west of U.S. 19, such as Gulf Harbors, are currently unable to use Marine Parkway from U.S. 19 to Grand Boulevard or a connecting portion of Grand that runs north to Gulf Drive.
The member of the public addressing the council also questioned Marine Parkway’s prohibition in relation to a proposed pedestrian walkway near the roadway’s intersection with U.S. 19. During past meetings, council members stated the desire for a future overpass to be built to accommodate golf cart traffic.
Mayor Rob Marlowe agreed. “Particularly if we’re going to lean on (the Florida Department of Transportation) to upgrade that intersection so that people can safely get across it,” he said. “They really do need to be able to ride on Marine Parkway.”
Marlowe added that he believes many golf cart users are flouting the rules when it comes to prohibited roadways as it is. “I think we’d be better off to concentrate on keeping them safe.”
“I’d like to reinvestigate Marine Parkway, too, and find a way to slow them down and allow traffic there because of Gulf Harbors opening up golf carts in their neighborhood,” said Council member Chopper Davis.
Roadways prohibited for golf cart operation within New Port Richey city limits are the two aforementioned stretches, Congress Street, Madison Street, Massachusetts Avenue and Trouble Creek Road.
The council brought Police Chief Kim Bogart into the discussion to address the travel prohibitions and he stated his department was tasked originally with identifying streets that could become “major liabilities” for golf cart operators and all other traffic.
“Everyone is right that Marine Parkway is heavily traveled, there’s a lot of reckless driving on there and I don’t have the officers to be there all the time to slow them down,” Bogart said. “Every one of these streets that was identified had those characteristics to where that’s why we chose to identify them as streets we didn’t want golf carts on. You’re talking about something that’s not supposed to be exceeding 20 miles per hour and you start backing up traffic on those particular streets and people are going to be rocketing around the golf carts.”
When asked by Marlowe about alternate routes, Bogart said there are other ways to get through the city other than getting on the designated prohibited roads. “I think people are maybe feeling inconvenienced because they can’t be out where it’s a straight shot,” the police chief said. “They have to take some side streets.”
Safety concerns drove the selection of each prohibited roadway, Bogart said, adding that not all stretches of the same road present uniform conditions.
“There are areas of Massachusetts Avenue that I would say would be reasonably safe,” Bogart said. “But you get down there near where Mass and Grand come together … it would be a huge mistake to open that up. I could almost guarantee you we would have accidents in very short order because of the way people drive in those areas.”
The council eventually decided the issue of prohibited roadways, primarily Marine Parkway and Grand Boulevard, needed further investigation. The board discussed altering the section of the ordinance related to prohibited streets, but City Attorney Tim Driscoll advised against that action because it wasn’t part of the original ordinance. Making those changes would require rewriting the title and readvertising the ordinance’s first reading, Driscoll said.
Toward the end of the agenda item, Council member Peter Altman added that he’d like to see the city include a map of whatever roads allow for golf carts and those that do not. The map was removed from the current ordinance, Driscoll said, because it wasn’t up to date.
“Literally nobody in the city is going to read the ordinance to know what to do,” Altman said. “Everybody is going to look to the map to know what they’re allowed to do.”
