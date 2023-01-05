While some of the top Tampa Bay area high school boys soccer teams have played in a Champions League Tournament for the past five seasons, girls teams were brought in this year.
Not surprisingly, unbeaten Palm Harbor University (11-0) captured the girls title. The Hurricanes went 2-0 in that series, defeating Land O’ Lakes 2-1 and Tampa Catholic 6-0. Captain Payton Porter, a senior midfielder, earned the most valuable player award.
“It was great competition all-around,” PHU coach Randy Irick said. “The final four had all unbeaten teams in it. It was definitely a goal of ours to be the first champion because there’s only one first champion.”
That tournament championship came a week after a pivotal win over a longtime rival. PHU and St. Petersburg have played for the Pinellas County Athletic Conference championship for three straight seasons with the Hurricanes winning twice and the Green Devils once.
Their regular season matchup in mid-December, however, was a bit one-sided with the host Hurricanes winning 9-1. Team scoring leader Kassie Fragale tallied four goals in that game with the Canes also getting goals from Alexis Mcketa, Ivana Pavlovic, Iliana Pollastri, Lindsay Nicholson and Crosby Nicholson.
Through 11 games, Fragale led the Canes with 11 goals and 24 points. Not far behind was Lindsay Nicholson with nine goals and 23 points. That duo helped lead PHU to a 56-4 scoring advantage over the opposition.
The Canes’ rich tradition includes six state titles, the last coming in 2019. The current players are reminded of that often, especially since players from those championship teams often show up at their games.
In the match against St. Petersburg, six graduates who won state titles showed up. That group included Erin Cembrale, Alyssa Tobiassen, Olivia Schick, Ashley Tutas, Kaitlyn Walker and Paige Cormier.
“It means a lot to me because it’s something they want to come back to,” Irick said. “I know it means a lot to our current Lady Canes.”
A state semifinalist last season, the Canes have their sights set on winning another state championship.
“We try taking it one game at a time, but that’s our goal,” said Fragale, a junior forward.
Added Irick, “We’ve got one goal and that’s the state championship.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.