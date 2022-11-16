NEW PORT RICHEY — The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest disaster loans to Pasco County homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofit organizations that suffered or are suffering economic losses after Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole.
Two types of loans are available, Stephen Clark, Public Affairs specialist with the SBA’s Office of Disaster Relief, told the Suncoast News.
First, physical loss loans help pay for repairs to buildings, driveways, parking lots and other structures, as well as damage to furniture, inventory or other tangible items. The deadline to apply is Monday, Nov. 28.
Second, nonprofits and businesses, including the self-employed who file taxes using Schedule C, can take out Economic Injury Disaster Loans to compensate for revenue lost as a result of the storms (for instance, having to close a store because of lack of power or customer or staff being unable to come in because of road or weather conditions).
SBA disaster loans are typically low-interest, long-term loans; they only apply to uninsured losses. Recipients must have good credit, demonstrate the loss was a result of the disaster, show they are capable of paying the government back, not have funds available from other sources, and provide collateral if the loan exceeds $25,000. Second homes and luxury items such as boats, RVs and the like are eligible only if the property is used for business.
A $2 million statutory limit for business loans applies to the combination of physical, economic injury, mitigation and refinancing, and applies to all disaster loans to a business and its affiliates for each disaster. If a business is a major source of employment, SBA can waive the limit.
SBA regulations limit home loans to $200,000 for the repair or replacement of real estate and $40,000 to repair or replace personal property. Subject to these maximums, loan amounts cannot exceed the verified uninsured disaster loss. Items such as antiques are covered only for their utilitarian value.
Other conditions may apply, and acceptance of an SBA loan could affect eligibility for grants from other sources, so the SBA encourages people to check with others who might be providing funds to find out how that would affect them.
For information and application forms, call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955. To apply, use the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website, disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/.
In addition, SBA representatives are available at the following locations:
• The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Pinellas County
Lealman Exchange, 5175 45th St. N., St Petersburg
Open Sunday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (closed Thanksgiving Day)
• The SBA Business Recovery Center in Hillsborough County (open to homeowners, renters, nonprofits, and businesses)
Chloe Coney Urban Enterprise Center, 1907 E. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa
Open Sunday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed Thanksgiving Day)
