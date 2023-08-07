BROOKSVILLE — Brian Moore and Harriet Heywood had a message for their local congressman, and it was that the war in Ukraine needs to end.
At U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis’s office on Main Street in Brooksville, the two representatives of the Nature Coast Coalition for Peace and Justice presented a letter to a Bilirakis staff member and spoke with the representative.
A third member of their group, Jennifer Sullivan of Spring Hill, was supposed to be present but was stuck in Washington, D.C., due to airline issues.
A reporter whom Moore contacted about the visit was not permitted to be present when Moore and Heywood made their presentation to the staff.
Their main concern, they said to the Bilirakis staffer, was over the U.S. sending cluster bombs to Ukrainian forces. “As we are sure you are well aware, cluster bombs leave their deadly calling card decades after wars end, with civilians, many of them children, being the innocent victims,” they wrote in the letter to the congressman.
Moore said after the meeting that he learned that Bilirakis had voted for an amendment to not fund the cluster bombs for Ukraine, and said he was glad that Bilirakis had done so, though the amendment failed.
Sumner Blevins, Bilirakis’s deputy chief of staff, said in an email that Bilirakis is monitoring the situation.
“Last week the Congressman voted in support of an amendment to defund continued taxpayer funding of the war in Ukraine and on another amendment to specifically stop the US from sending cluster munitions to Ukraine,” she wrote in an email. “The congressman would like to see a peaceful resolution to this war and will continue to push for greater accountability/transparency along with a clear definition of what constitutes success in America’s involvement in this conflict.”
Concern about war funding
“I had read that Bilirakis was concerned about more funding for the war in Ukraine,” said Heywood, of Homosassa. “He did vote to pass an amendment to not fund cluster bombs.”
They believe the U.S. should be using real diplomacy to solve the “proxy war between two nuclear powers, the United States and Russia,” she said, and find a diplomatic solution to the war, and in the meantime have an immediate cease-fire, removal of provocative nuclear missiles from Russia’s borders and a ban on cluster munitions.
It’s an unstable area since the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991 and there have been conflicts in the area such as the South Ossetia conflict, the Crimea and the Donetsk conflict.
There’s a civil war against the Russian speakers that’s been going on since 2014, she said. The Minsk Accords in 2015 involving Germany, Belarus, Russia and France was a peace agreement, and that led to the Donetsk republic.
When Volodymyr Zelenskyy ran for president of Ukraine, he promised peace “but he turned out to not be a peace president. He turned out to work with NATO” and the situation continues to escalate.
Her group sees it as unfortunate that Russia invaded Ukraine.
The Democratic Party has inflamed the situation with Russia. “They hate Russia for various reasons,” she said. “A lot of it is just political.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin saw the situation in Ukraine as an existential threat to Russia’s survival, Heywood said.
Look at it this way, she noted: If Russia had a military alliance, and they were trying to get Mexico to join it, it would be like the Cuban Missile Crisis. A diplomatic solution was found for that crisis, she said.
At issue is whether we support “endless war” in Ukraine, which will leave that country with nothing.
Opposed to war, cluster bombs
Moore said an armistice or an agreement should be negotiated immediately to stop the bloodshed in Ukraine.
“It’s imperative that the U.S. government play a key role because they should have done this before the war,” he said. “President Biden should have done it, and he didn’t.”
His group had written letters to Biden and Zelenskyy asking that they sit down with Putin and negotiate, Moore said.
After meeting with the staffers, Moore and Heywood went outside on Main Street and held up signs to let people driving past know about their position on the war.
They’re concerned about the cluster bombs, Moore said, and the increasing cost of the war.
“We’re opposed to the war and we want Congressman Bilirakis to speak out and urge President Biden and Congress to negotiate an armistice or some kind of peace situation,” he said.
As for the reaction of the staff member, Moore said he was pleased.
“He said (the congressman said) that the popularity of the war is changing,” Moore reported. “And that before it used to be very popular. Now we’re in a situation where there’s more Democrats and Republicans concerned over the war. He said he doesn’t think that a fix will happen overnight, but there’s another 18 months before the election.”
In their letter, Moore said, they wrote that the war is affecting the U.S. economy and diverting money away from helping the poor and infrastructure projects.
“And our capacity to defend ourselves is being shaky,” Moore said.
Heywood said the inflation is affecting retired people on fixed incomes, and that Bilirakis seems to understand that.
The cost of living for his constituents in Citrus County, at least, is hurting them.
Wars get unpopular after a while, Moore said.
“War is very bad for the Ukrainian people,” Heywood said.
