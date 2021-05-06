NEW PORT RICHEY — The transformation of New Port Richey’s gateway to its downtown from U.S. Highway 19 continues to progress.
The future home of Keiser University and an adjacent parking garage on the southeastern corner of U.S. 19 and Main Street are steadily approaching completion. Both structures — the 41,156-square-foot university building and the three-level, 354-space parking garage — are visible to passersby as crews work to finish off the anticipated projects.
The city’s Community Redevelopment Agency approved the southeast corner projects in January 2020. Construction began that summer and April 2021 was the original projected completion date. According to information from City Clerk Judy Meyers and City Manager Debbie Manns, the Keiser University building and parking garage are now estimated to be completed in June.
Construction work moved ahead on the northeast corner of U.S. 19 and Main last week. Crews razed the property’s structures, most recently home to residential and commercial realty group F.I. Grey and Son Inc. and a Boost Mobile in a separate structure. F.I. Grey and Son, which was established as F.I. Grey Realty Co. in 1924, relocated its office within the city to 5636 Grand Blvd., Suite A.
According to an email from Manns, a 3,500-square-foot 7-Eleven gas station and convenience store is coming to the property. Manns wrote that she worked with the architect on some of the design features and feels comfortable suggesting “that it may be one of their finer looking locations upon finishing point.”
Manns added that the property owner and developer have obtained required permits and plan to move immediately into the construction phase. The city does not have an estimated completion date of the 7-Eleven project.
