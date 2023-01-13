WESLEY CHAPEL — RADD Elite, the competitive club volleyball program based at the Wiregrass Sports Campus, recently hosted the Florida Winterfest. The tournament drew 92 teams from throughout the state.
That turnout was rather impressive considering it coincided with a more established series in Clearwater on the same mid-December weekend.
While seven of the teams at Winterfest were boys competing in the Amateur Athletic Union division, the tourney primarily consisted of girls in USA Volleyball. Boys and girls teams took part in the first tourney of the club season, which extends through this summer.
“It was good to see what we’ve been practicing on in the gym and to see some of the interaction,” said Monica Ewalt, volleyball director at Wiregrass Ranch. “It was just working through nerves and figuring it out so we can be better at our next tournament.”
The second-year volleyball program at Wiregrass Ranch includes about 220 developmental teams with an additional 100 RADD Elite squads. RADD Elite had nine teams at Winterfest with the 12s finishing as runners-up and the 11s placing third.
“They looked like they were bringing what they were practicing,” Ewalt said. “We’re kind of just building from the younger ages up.”
Like the volleyball program, the state-of-the-art facility has become a major draw since it opened in 2020. Courtney Draper, founder and director of the St. Petersburg Volleyball Club, echoed the sentiments of many league officials, coaches and players in praising the Wesley Chapel-based sports campus.
“It’s a beautiful place to play with a nice surface for jumping,” said Draper, who also coaches volleyball at Shorecrest Prep. “The amount of courts they have is sufficient to run a quality-size tournament as well. Switching sides between sets does create equality for the teams competing against each other.”
Like Ewalt, Draper noted that the first major competition of the club season proved to be a test of how the young players would fare against different opponents for the first time.
“In December, it’s all trial and error out there, just put them out there and see what you have,” Draper said. “The Wesley Chapel tournament was a bit more challenging, so we put our top teams in that one.”
Next up on the RADD Elite schedule is a tournament in Ocala during the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.
