LUTZ — Each year, hundreds of runners line up to participate in the Wiregrass Wobble Turkey Trot for a gobblin’ good time – some are even dressed in the Thanksgiving spirit as pilgrims.
This year, on Thursday, Nov. 24, fans of the annual race won’t be disappointed as it returns to a new venue at the Tampa Premium Outlets, 2300 Grand Cypress Drive, Lutz. Attendees can start their holiday off to a great start before filling up on turkey, stuffing and all the staples of a Thanksgiving meal.
The Wiregrass Wobble Turkey Trot 5K will begin at 7 a.m. followed by the 1(Tur)K at 8:15 a.m. Registration is still available to join in the fun and every 100th finisher of the 5K will win a free pair of running shoes from Fleet Feet. Cost to register for the 5K is $35 and $25 for the 1K. Racers can participate in both races for $40 or choose to race virtually for $35.
Early packet pickup will be held at Fleet Feet's Flatwoods mall location, Monday-Tuesday, Nov. 21-22, from 4-7 p.m., and during the day of the race at Tampa Premium Outlets from at 6-6:45 a.m.
“It’s exciting to do something that comes together when you spend months planning it,” said Richard Wills, race organizer for FitNiche Events. “It’s a really high-energy, fun and fulfilling event. I also love seeing the families who come out and run together and the people who put on the crazy costumes.”
In addition to spending a morning out among friends and family, each racer is helping the New Tampa Family YMCA, who are the beneficiaries of the event. As a past board member for the New Tampa Family YMCA, Wills saw how dedicated the nonprofit was to serve the community.
“The New Tampa Family YMCA doesn’t just help people who can’t afford the cost of a membership – but for instance, during the pandemic, they were instrumental in feeding and providing daycare for hundreds of kids whose parents still needed to work,” Wills said. “They continued to fulfill that mission to the community even during a time they were most stressed fiscally and it was really impressive to me, so I want to honor that.”
To learn more about the event, visit www.facebook.com/WiregrassWobble.
