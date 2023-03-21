TALLAHASSEE – An expansion of approved third-party, CDL truck-driving school FleetForce includes a location in New Port Richey.
Other locations include Niceville, Fort Myers, Sunrise, Daytona Beach and Ocala. Two other existing sites on the horizon, in Lake City and Gainesville, are anticipated to open later this year.
In September 2022, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded $8.2 million to five state colleges to expand the capacity of CDL training programs across Florida. Receiving funding were Daytona State College, State College of Florida, Broward College and Northwest Florida State College, all operated by FleetForce, which continues to deliver the largest year-over-year growth for CDL training capacity in the nation.
With the addition of each site, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles conducts an initial site inspection to ensure that all required procedures are followed. FLHSMV also measures and approves each site's test range and road-test routes, and reviews new prospective testers to ensure they meet the qualifications and receive the required training to become a tester.
To learn more about becoming a commercial motor vehicle driver or for information on obtaining a commercial driver license, visit Commercial Driver License - Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (flhsmv.gov).
