BROOKSVILLE – There’s no time to lose.
Hernando County officials on Monday morning said residents should be getting ready now for a major hurricane to hit them.
Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to strengthen and its center is expected to come ashore between Florida Big Bend and the Tampa Bay area.
At present, there is a voluntary evacuation for areas west of U.S. 19 but that will become a mandatory evacuation on Tuesday, said Emergency Operations Manager Dave DeCarlo. The storm surge is expected to be six to nine feet on the coast, he said, and winds could be up to 115 mph. Not only that, the area will be hit with rainbands as the system works its way ashore, and tornadoes are possible.
Get your getaway kit together now, DeCarlo and Sheriff Al Nienhuis said, including important insurance papers, medications and things for your vehicle.
“Voluntary evacuations have been issued for all areas west of U.S. 19, which includes evacuation zones A, B and C,” the county said in a press release. “All residents living in coastal and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes county-wide, are included. Residents are advised to seek safe shelter with family or friends that reside in a safe structure.”
Shelters are set to open at noon on Monday in the following locations:
• West Hernando Middle School – Special Needs
14325 Ken Austin Pkwy., Brooksville
If you are needing the Special Needs Shelter and have a pet, transportation from either your house or shelter location for your pet is done through Animal Control with Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. Call the Hernando County Public Information Center (PIC) at 352-754-4083 to arrange pickup. The PIC is open.
• D.S. Parrott Middle School – General Population and Pet Friendly
19220 Youth Drive, Brooksville
• Nature Coast Technical High School – General Population
4057 California St. Brooksville
• Hernando High School – General Population, 111 Ernie Chatman Run, Brooksville
Meetings postponed
U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis’s office said Monday that the meetings schedule for Tuesday at the VFW in Spring Hill have been postponed.
Time to act
“I can’t emphasize enough that you need to take this storm seriously,” DeCarlo said, and heed evacuation orders. “If you live west of U.S. 19, please heed these warnings. You must evacuate if you don’t feel safe in your home.”
That also applies anywhere else in HernandoCounty, he said, especially if you live in an RV or a mobile home.
Right now, the EOC is at Level II activation, and will be at Level I on Tuesday, DeCarlo said.
Once the storm hits, roads will close and emergency services will stop until the storm stops impacting the area.
Nienhuis said this is probably going to be an overnight event. “Our citizens have got to be prepared before nightfall,” he said. “Which means everything gets backed up several hours.”
They are going to strongly advise people west of U.S. 19 to evacuate because even if you’re standing on the seawall, the water might be over your head.
“You’re going to want to get out early,” the sheriff said. You want to plan ahead and be in a safe place.
You will probably not be comfortable in a shelter for 36 to 72 hours, Nienhuis warned, but there will be security. Staying with family or friends is preferable.
DeCarlo said they wanted to give people enough time to get ready, and they realize that people are probably at work today.
Share plans with family and friends out of state, he said. You should be ready to be self-sufficient for five to seven days.
For storm-related questions, call 352-754-4083, DeCarlo said. Do not call 911 for storm-related questions so they can stay open for emergencies.
Sandbags
Sandbags will be available as long as possible at the following locations:
They will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, and 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Linda Pedersen Park
6300 Shoal Line Blvd.
Spring Hill, FL 34609
Anderson Snow Park
1360 Anderson Snow Rd.
Spring Hill, FL 34609
Enter through the service road between the park and the gymnastics place, the sand is located at the end.
Ridge Manor Community Center
34240 Cortez Blvd.
Ridge Manor, FL 33523
City of Brooksville DPW (open 24/7)
600 S. Brooksville Ave.
Brooksville, FL 34601
These self-serve sandbag sites will remain open until weather conditions begin to deteriorate. Bring your own shovel.
