TARPON SPRINGS — Market Street East Lake officials recently held a classic car show at the assisted-living memory care facility at 833 N. East Lake Road.
The June 26 event was organized by Market Street’s assistant executive director, Destanee Batts, and Amber Geier, owner of Pineapple Placements senior living referral company, with help from Avail Home Care’s Chad Fisher. It featured more than a dozen vehicles, from sporty 1960s convertibles to brawny, customized pickups, as well as snacks and handmade pizzas provided by the facility’s chef.
According to Batts, the purpose of the show was to allow the residents to reconnect with their past.
“The look on their faces when they came out to see the cars was priceless,” Batts said, noting she and Geier came up with the idea for the show after Geier hosted a similar event in Tampa several years ago. “If you can get people talking about cars, you’re golden!”
Geier noted the sight of the old autos elicited many positive reactions from the residents.
“This is an all-memory care facility, so they all were saying, ‘I remember this one,’ and, ‘I remember that one,’ and, ‘My dad had this one,’” she said, adding they plan to host another car show in the fall.
“It’s all about connecting with the residents and helping them remember their past. They don’t get to go out, so to be able to bring their past to their present is priceless.”
Indeed, seeing all the classic cars lined up in the Market Street parking lot had an immediate impact on resident Betty Frank, according to her granddaughter, Rhonda Redford.
“It’s really awesome. I love that they’re doing this,” Redford said as she wheeled Frank around the lot near the end of the event. “It’s making her wonder where her old car is!”
