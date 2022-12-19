TRINITY — A comprehensive screening program at HCA Florida Trinity Hospital may be paving the way for earlier detection of lung cancer and better outcomes for patients.
Currently, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the nation, accounting for 25%, according to the American Cancer Society. One reason is that it is rarely diagnosed until it’s at a stage where treatment is far less likely to be effective. By the time symptoms appear, lung tumors are already at an advanced stage. Typically, a primary care physician will send a symptomatic patient to a pulmonologist, there may be a wait of up to a month for a PET scan or an invasive needle biopsy, and then it could be weeks more before the patient sees a surgeon. All the while the cancer is progressing — and many lung cancers are fast-growing tumors.
But by using new technology, doctors at Trinity Hospital are able to detect and remove lung nodules in very early stages — and when lung cancer is diagnosed early, the survival rate jumps to 88%.
Patients deemed at high risk for lung cancer (50- to 80-year-olds who’ve smoked the equivalent of a pack a day for 20 years) are screened with low-dose CT scans, and artificial intelligence (AI) can read the scans and detect nodules at very early stages. If lung cancer is detected, doctors perform a “liquid biopsy” that will help determine the best treatment, before the person even goes into surgery.
“We’re looking for cancer cells in the peripheral blood,” Dr. Mathew Ninan, thoracic surgeon and director of the Thoracic Surgery and Lung Nodule Program at HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, told the Suncoast News. “We take the tumor’s DNA from the blood and use it to tailor treatment. Because every person has unique DNA and RNA, so do their tumors. Some, for example, might respond better to certain medications over others.” Every patient who goes into surgery has this done beforehand, he said, so that targeted treatment can begin immediately.
Technology also allows patients to undergo a “single anesthesia event” that not only speeds up treatment but is also far less onerous and traumatic than traditional lung cancer therapies. Surgeons use robots to perform an “ion bronchoscopy,” which basically means examining and removing tissue through a tube in the patient’s mouth. A pathologist examines the collected tissue on the spot, and if the person needs surgery, it’s performed then and there, and because of the liquid biopsy, the patient’s oncologist can begin targeted treatment right away. This means a much shorter hospital stay, a less grueling treatment regimen and, most important, significantly improved odds for recovery.
Because lung cancers usually occur in older people, who may forego diagnosis because they fear their remaining years would be miserable due to surgeries and chemotherapy, it’s important they learn about early screening, Ninan said.
“The hopelessness comes from having found out late,” he said, saying the picture changes dramatically with early lung nodule screening.
“Screening is going to make a difference,” he said. “Imagine the impact on cancer deaths in society. But somebody has to lead the way.”
He sees regional medical centers like HCA Florida Trinity Hospital as key to that reduction.
“The large cancer centers don’t have a community presence, “he said. “Our hospitals are here in the community. If we can make a difference here, we can make a difference in the nation.”
Key to that, he said, is getting the word out, to primary care physicians as well as the general public, that this technology is here, it is effective and, not so incidentally, it’s covered by most insurance plans.
“Lung cancer screening should be as routine for at-risk patients as breast and colon cancer screenings,” Ninan said. “We need to get scanning rates up to 40% to 50%.”
For more information, contact the hospital’s lung nodule coordinator at 727-834-4200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.