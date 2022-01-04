TRINITY — While some residents were wrapping gifts or doing their holiday shopping at the last minute on Christmas Eve, Trinity Regional Rehab Center resident Alice Proctor was celebrating a milestone birthday.
The Massachusetts native spent the afternoon among family and friends, with 100 balloons, music, cake and a special guest appearance by “Santa Claus.”
Proctor said she felt spoiled by the Trinity Regional Rehab Center. Her biggest wish, however, is reserved for a phone call from her idol – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. She would also be OK with going to a Buccaneers’ game and meeting Brady, too.
Proctor was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1958, but what brought her joy in life was when in 1963 she started following the (then-named) Boston Patriots, through its name change to New England Patriots, and is now a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan since Brady’s move to join the team in 2020.
“He’s just great,” Proctor said. “I moved down here in 1983 and it’s been wonderful to see him play for the Bucs.”
The facility administrator said that Proctor was so happy knowing that Brady would be on television, and that she would be able to cheer him on every weekend. It was thrilling when the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl last year. You can find Proctor still proudly wears a No. 12 jersey.
When Proctor was born in 1921, Warren G. Harding was serving as the country’s 29th president and “I Ain't Got Nobody” by Marion Harris was the No. 1 hit song on the pop charts that year. Since then, Proctor has seen the country go through multiple wars, send a man to the moon, and make history over and over again in many ways.
While there was a chance for Proctor to be recognized as a renowned pianist, having received a full scholarship to the Juilliard School of Music in New York City, the era called for her to fulfill a different duty. World War II called, and so Proctor left school to live in Texas, where she married her high school sweetheart John Dyer in 1943. Dyer was training with the Air Force as a navigator on the B-24 Liberator. He passed away at age 31 in 1950 due to lung cancer, and Proctor remarried a few years later and moved back to Winthrop, Mass.
Proctor said her greatest joy in life is having her children, who flew from up north to be with her on her special day.
