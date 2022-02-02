NEW PORT RICHEY — Alice Proctor was smiling big when she arrived at the Pasco County Commission chambers on Jan. 25, and was even happier to receive a jersey from her favorite football player, Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, from County Commissioner Jack Mariano.
The resolution from the commission, congratulating her on her 100th birthday, was nice, of course. But the jersey made her even happier.
According to the proclamation, she became a fan of the then-Boston Patriots in 1963 and stayed loyal through the name change to the New England Patriots. She moved to Florida in 1983 and was ecstatic to learn that star Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was coming to the state in 2020 to play for the Bucs, and she would be able to watch him on TV.
“Congratulations,” Commission Chairman Kathryn Starkey said.
“Thank you very much,” Proctor said.
“When I saw the picture in the Suncoast News,” Mariano said, “I said, ‘I got to try to make something happen.’”
Mariano said he called someone in the Bucs’ organization, the paper and Proctor’s caregivers, and they sent her a package.
Mariano, Proctor, her son John Dyer and her caregivers posed proudly for the cameras.
They tried to get her to the stadium but couldn’t find a safe place for her, Mariano said, but they’ll try to make that happen next year.
“I’m delighted you were able to come out here and accept this resolution,” he added. “We’re going to try to make something good happen for you next year.”
Like everyone in the Tampa Bay region, she was disappointed at the Bucs’ heartbreaking loss to the Rams in the last second on Jan. 23, but has hopes for next year.
Starkey noticed that Mariano’s jersey had his last name on it, and somebody quipped that he’s on the Bucs’ practice squad.
