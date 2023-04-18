HOLIDAY — Anclote River Park in Holiday has long been a mecca for birdwatchers and other nature lovers. Before that, it was a mecca for colonizers who came to the Spanish Well to supply their ships with fresh water — and the pirates who lay in wait for them. And before that it was the home of the indigenous Timucuan who lived inland in the winter and migrated to the coast in the warmer months, as well as of Tocobaga villages.
It’s the presence of the latter that might put a wrinkle in Pasco County’s plans to lease a large portion of the park to a developer for a restaurant and recreation complex. Or at least that’s what “Captain Joe” Zsiga thinks.
Zsiga, a resident of Trinity, is well-known in treasure-hunting circles, and his fame spread wider when he and his team appeared on Season 3, Episode 4 of the History Channel’s “Beyond Oak Island.” They were in Anclote River Park searching for “Aury’s Treasure,” several million dollars’ worth of gold and other booty Zsiga says was buried by the early 19th-century privateer Louis-Michel Aury.
But in addition to pirate booty, Zsiga says, he believes artifacts from the original inhabitants lie beneath the ground at Anclote River Park. The area currently has one “Indian mound,” but Zsiga says at one time there were five (four, he said, were destroyed in 1958 when some inebriated men decided to bring in heavy equipment and search for treasure). Mounds were used for burial as well as for ceremonial and religious purposes.
Zsiga thinks indigenous objects may have been plowed under with the mounds. At the time, he wanted to look for them; however, Pasco County would only allow his team to use hand tools and, he said, they could not dig as deep as they needed to.
Because the existing mound is adjacent to the site of the proposed 22,000-square-foot restaurant, the county has hired Stantec, a Tampa-based engineering consulting firm, to conduct a study of the park.
Discovery of certain anthropological items could cause the state to cancel the county’s plan to allow Keith Overton, sole bidder on the project, to develop a restaurant, which would feature live music weekday nights and all day on weekends, along with boat ramps, jet ski rentals and the other businesses that come with beach-community resorts. The restaurant complex would be connected by golf cart and walking trails to a resort-style hotel, the Anclote River Resort, to be built on eight nearby acres by Overton and his partner, Eduard Mayer. The developers would pay the county $100,000 per month under a plan approved in August.
