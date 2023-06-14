Two people were held on drug and other charges after deputies pulled over a stolen car in Brooksville.
Hernando County Sheriff’s Office deputies ran the license tag of a Toyota 4Runner westbound on Cortez Boulevard on June 2 and discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen to the Tampa Police Department.
After a traffic stop at Cedar Lane, deputies detained the driver and a female passenger. Deputies determined that the driver, identified as Angelo Urian Torres, 36, did not have a valid driver’s license.
Deputies found a black purse on the front passenger floorboard. Inside was a baggie containing a yellow powder-like substance that later tested positive for fentanyl, and another baggie containing a white crystal-like substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine.
Torres and the passenger gave conflicting stories about where the vehicle came from, and both claimed to have no knowledge of the illegal substances.
The search also turned up mail, various driver’s licenses, a Covid-19 vaccination card, debit and credit cards, merchandise, receipts, opened packages and other items containing personal identification of numerous individuals throughout the Tampa Bay area.
It was also discovered that the female passenger had given deputies a false identification. She was ultimately identified as Cassandra Jo Acord, 33.
Torres was charged with grand theft auto and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license and was held on $2,500 bond.
Acord was charged with grand theft auto, possession of methamphetamine and trafficking in fentanyl. She was held on $54,000 bond.
After the search warrant was executed, both were also charged with one count of knowingly possessing five or more items of personal identification information.
