WESLEY CHAPEL — Southbound I-75 traffic in central to southern Pasco County will be paced slowly (about 15 mph) by law enforcement officers for up to 20 minutes at a time between the hours of 12:01 a.m. and 6 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, weather permitting. [If needed, pacing could take place during the same hours on Wednesday, Aug. 24.]
Southbound I-75 traffic control will begin just north of State Road 52 (Exit 285) and end south of Overpass Road (about halfway between Exits 285 and 279).
Traffic entering the interstate from interchange ramps within the pacing zone will not be able to enter until the front of the pacing operation has passed and law enforcement reopens the ramps. Motorists should allow up to 20 extra minutes for their drive time through the area. The traffic pacing is needed for bridgework over I-75 at the future Overpass Road interchange.
Project info at https://www.fdottampabay.com/project/457/432734-2-52-01
