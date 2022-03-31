WESLEY CHAPEL — I-75 traffic in southern to central Pasco County will be paced slowly (about 15 mph) by law enforcement officers for up to 20 minutes in each direction between 11 p.m. Monday, April 4, and 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, weather permitting.
Northbound I-75 traffic control will begin north of State Road 56 (Exit 275) and end north of Overpass Road (about halfway between Exits 279 and 285).
Southbound I-75 traffic control will begin south of State Road 52 (Exit 285) and end south of Overpass Road (about halfway between Exits 285 and 279).
Traffic entering the interstate from interchange ramps within the pacing zone and the northbound I-75 rest area will not be able to enter until the front of the pacing operation has passed and law enforcement reopens the ramps.
Motorists should allow up to 20 extra minutes for their drive time through the area. The traffic pacing is needed for bridgework over I-75 at the future Overpass Road interchange.
Project information is at https://tinyurl.com/47f9d2su
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.