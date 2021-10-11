SPRING HILL -- The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run will be on Monday, Nov. 1, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The run/walk will start at The Arc Nature Coast, 6495 Mariner Blvd., and travel down Mariner Boulevard to Spring Hill Elementary and then back to The Arc Nature Coast.
The run will benefit Special Olympics Hernando County.
A select number of T-shirt remains available for purchase at the Sheriff's Office. The cost is $15 and all monies collected goes to Special Olympics in HernandoCounty.
For more information, call (352) 797-3608.
