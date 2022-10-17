BROOKSVILLE — Star high school athlete in football, basketball and baseball. War hero. Teacher. Coach. City Council member. Mayor. Husband. Father. Uncle.
Those words can hardly begin to sum up the life of the late Tom Varn and his impact on the city of Brooksville, but those who honored Tom Varn said he was all that and more.
Friends, family members, people who knew him in the community and people who never met him but knew of his reputation spoke of Varn’s influence on their lives on Oct. 10 as the man was honored as the “Great Brooksvillian of the Year” for 2022. Varn died in 1993.
His son “Bubba” Varn (Tom Varn Jr.) and daughter Lorraine Varn McClain listened as their father was recognized for his service to his country and his community. Another daughter, Brenda, is a school principal in Tallahassee and was not present.
“We need more men like Coach Varn,” said Gene Bell, a friend of Varn’s. “He wanted you to win or he at least wanted you to do your best.”
After high school, Varn joined the Navy and served as a gunner on a torpedo bomber. He was shot down three times, and on the final time he spent seven days floating in a raft in the Pacific Ocean.
Another friend, Scott Nash, said Varn made a promise to God: If he got out of the situation he was in, he’d come home to Brooksville and dedicate his life to the youth of the community. “Both sides held up their end of the bargain,” he said.
Varn went to the University of Florida on the GI Bill, then came back to Brooksville to begin his illustrious career as a teacher, coach and starter of numerous sports programs. His coaching skills got him accolades on the state and national level, and he was determined to get his players to be the best, sometimes challenging football programs well above his school’s level to games and being defeated, but noting that at least they tried. Even so, his teams won a lot more games than they lost.
Bell, the father of Vice Mayor Blake Bell, was among several who shared stories of how Varn’s hair turned white and got him the monicker “Cotton Top.” Some said his hair turned white was while he was floating in the Pacific, others said it was from his children, Bubba, Lorraine and Brenda, and still others said that well after the war, in photos with his wife, Myra, his hair was still brown.
Bruce Snow, another friend, simply said this: “He served as a mentor to many young men.”
Jake Varn, Tom Varn’s nephew, said his uncle was like a second father to him while Jake’s own father was away working. His voice breaking, Jake Varn said, “He gave me the best advice of my life. ‘Don’t coach. Don’t teach. You can’t make a living doing it.’”
“He did a lot for a lot of us,” Jake Varn added. Tom Varn would load up a school bus with kids and drive them to Weeki Wachee, Jake Varn said, and he even got tennis lessons and has the racquet he used.
“There’s so many of those people that Uncle Tom touched their lives,” Jake Varn said, noting that Tom Varn’s children paid it forward through their careers.
There was much talk about a “whistle-strap” that Tom Varn always wore. This was back in the day, and some said he would tap people with it. Jake Varn said — to laughter — “he used to motivate the slower runners to run a little faster,” giving them a slap on the crease of the back of the knee “and it would hurt like the dickens.”
At get-togethers on some land Jake Varn once owned and eventually gave to the state for its preservation, he said a couple of hundred people from the governor on down would come and “my dad did most of the cooking, and Uncle Tom would do all the talking. That was the way life was for those two.”
Jake Varn said he appreciated everyone coming out, but added, “My only regret is that you waited until he passed away. It would be a lot nicer if you’d do it when people are alive.”
In closing, he said, “I live in Tallahassee but my heart’s in Brooksville.”
Family members including son Tom Varn Jr. and daughter Lorraine accepted a plaque from Mayor Pat Brayton and the city, and both said they were proud of their father and happy to see the turnout for the event and the love for their father.
“It was fabulous,” Lorraine Varn McClain said of the event. “We could not have asked for more. I just have a feeling that dad is up in heaven and looking down, and he’s just so proud of what the community has become. We’re proud of him.”
She and her brother worked in the Hernando County school system, too.
His father said the best way to help a lot of people was to get into administration in the schools, and that’s what Tom Varn Jr. did.
“This was absolutely beautiful,” he said. “We’re really and truly touched by Hernando County, Brooksville. The reason is he really enjoyed working with the young people.”
