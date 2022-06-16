Construction work to install tolling equipment at the Ridge Road Extension and Suncoast Parkway Interchange is complete, and Florida's Turnpike Enterprise will begin toll collection at the interchange on Monday, June 20.
Drivers will be responsible for all tolls, which will be collected electronically through SunPass or a compatible transponder. Drivers who do not have a SunPass account are encouraged to establish one, or to link a payment method to a TOLL-BY-PLATE account to pay future tolls. Mailed invoices will be
subject to a $2.50 administrative charge.
For more information on SunPass, visit SunPass.com
