The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office wants citizens to review tips to avoid unlicensed contractors, especially as residents prepare for hurricane season.
This crime is dangerous, placing citizens at potential risk for poor quality work and noncompliance with building codes. In addition, property owners become liable for any injuries, have limited resources in the event of a broken contractor and may become the victim of scams.
Ask for licenses and confirm a contractor’s references before agreeing on a project. You should never feel pressured into a contract or work with which you’re not comfortable. It’s also good to obtain several written estimates before you start any remodeling and wait until the job is complete before providing full payment.
