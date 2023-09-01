With Hurricane Idalia recovery underway, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office urges citizens to review these tips regarding unlicensed contractors:
- You should never feel pressured into a contract or work with which you’re not comfortable.
- Request licenses and confirm a contractor’s references before agreeing on a project.
- Verify a contractor’s license online at MyFloridaLicense.com.
- Obtain several written estimates before you start any remodeling.
- Wait until the job is complete before providing full payment.
This crime is dangerous, placing citizens at potential risk for poor work quality and noncompliance with building codes. If you believe you may be a victim of an unlicensed contractor, call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.
