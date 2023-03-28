NEW PORT RICHEY — It’s the size of a grape, the color of an apricot and tastes like a mixture of apricot, plum and cherry. It’s native to China and eaten all over the world; but the only place in the United States that holds a festival honoring the loquat is New Port Richey. This year, the 10th annual Florida Loquat Festival, a production of New Port Richey FarmNet, was held March 18 at Frances Avenue Park, and Mayor Rob Marlowe kicked off four hours of devotion to the not-so-humble fruit.
While listening to the music of “The Loquat Singer,” Dr. Roy Kaplan, the crowd wandered around an area rife with vendors of fresh loquats, loquat seeds, loquat trees, loquat preserves, loquat juice, loquat scones, loquat cookies and even loquat poetry books.
Cotee River Brewing downtown had already begun offering loquat blonde ale, and the White Heron Tea Room was serving loquat tea, made from the plant’s leaves.
Festival organizers offered recipes using “Florida’s urban fruit,” material on how to grow loquats and general information on organic urban gardening, which is FarmNet’s niche. The nonprofit is dedicated to building healthy communities — in every sense of the word — through encouraging sustainable organic agriculture. It operates Grand Gardens, a community garden at 5721 Grand Blvd. in New Port Richey, and holds educational and other programs throughout the year.
If you’re loquat-curious but don’t know where to start, visit https://insanelygoodrecipes.com/loquat-recipes/.
For more information about FarmNet, visit New Port Richey FarmNet on Facebook or ecologyflorida.org/FarmNet.
