TARPON SPRINGS — If you’re looking for Mayor Chris Alahouzos, check the city’s famed sponge docks.
Mayor Alahouzos — or Chris, as he prefers to be called — has always loved sitting at the docks, watching the sponge divers prepare their boats and listening to passers-by talk about his beloved and deeply Greek city.
If you can’t find Chris, or Christoforos in Greek, on a bench at the docks, check Limoni, a popular outdoor Greek restaurant on the docks where he is known to meet with friends and strangers alike.
“I like to go to the center of the docks watching the people walking by and listening to them talk about how much they love Tarpon Springs,” he said. “Once I was sitting there eating a souvlaki sandwich and people were talking about how clean the city is, and one guy came up to me and told me he’d like to tell city officials how much he loves the city.
“I said, ‘Thank you very much, I’ll make sure they know that.’ I wanted to tell them I’m the mayor, but I wasn’t looking for ‘attaboys.’ The credit belongs to the city staff and commissioners. But my ears were laughing. The people were so happy to be there, and I just smiled.”
The avuncular Alahouzos — ahem, Chris — came to the United States when he was 13 and has lived in Tarpon Springs ever since. He helped his father on the docks and worked as a busboy at the former Pappas restaurant. He spent his adult career as a high-ranking executive at Verizon.
But his love for Tarpon Springs drove him into city government.
His low-key style has its effects. During an increasingly bitter and vocal debate at a lengthy public hearing on the Anclote Harbor luxury apartment complex, Chris, who was chairing the hearing, gently tapped his gavel and said: “Why are you doing this? It gets you nowhere.”
That shut down the hoots and hollers.
Now, at 70, Chris is stepping down as mayor due to term limits after two three-year terms as mayor. He also served six years as a city commissioner and six years on the city’s Board of Adjustments as well as the Planning and Zoning Committee.
Chris, a dapper, soft-spoken man who always started his day with a list of things to accomplish, is about to enter a period in his life where no lists are necessary.
He is retiring.
He will have no lists, no mayoral duties, just time to himself to relax and take stock of his accomplishments he and the City Commission and staff have completed. Only one thing remains on that list.
“Right now, I’m going to learn how to relax,” he said. “I’m going to have to relax. I haven’t been able to do that. I’ve been working since I was a little kid. Now I want to enjoy my kids and my grandkids, travel and learn how to relax when I’m on vacation. I would always bring my laptop with me when I went on vacation in Greece. When everyone else was taking a siesta, I was working. I have to learn how not to do that.”
Always a consensus-builder, Chris won’t take credit for the accomplishments during his two terms, saying, “It’s always been a team effort. The commission and the staff get the credit. They’ve always been behind me.”
Among the accomplishments of which he is most proud is the creation of a senior center. A public-private fund was also created to get taxi service to seniors who need to get to the grocery store, doctor’s office and other destinations.
On his watch the city also has a new splash pad, dog park, fitness area and improvements to Sisler Field. Infrastructure, including new underground pipes for sewer and water have also been installed, and funding was provided to businesses that struggled during the pandemic. Flooding at the sponge docks has been worked on, and improvements to the city’s historic downtown area have been made.
Indeed, he said City Manager Mark LeCouris told him that a minimum of 100 projects have been completed each year he has been in office. But again, he credits staff and the commission.
“It’s teamwork,” he said. “The commissioners, staff, Mr. LeCouris. I don’t want people to think this was all done by me.”
Chris’ devoted work with Sister Cities International has also motivated him because Tarpon Springs has the heaviest concentration of Greeks in America. He has signed three Sister City agreements with cities in Greece, most recently Ilada, and he said those relationships have brought economic development and cultural exchanges to the city.
Whoever deserves credit for the accomplishments of the last six years, Chris has been motivated by his love for Tarpon Springs. That love will persist as he moves into private life.
“I’m very proud to be a Greek-American, but this is a place where they gave me an opportunity to grow and develop,” he said. “It provided me with a better place for my sons and grandkids to have a good and safe place to live. I love this town and I always wanted to work very, very hard to give back what the city gave to me over the years.”
If you want to chat more about life in Tarpon Springs, Chris might be sitting on a bench at the docks.
Relaxing.
Or at least trying to.
