LAND O’LAKES — The Pasco County School Board approved another round of principal appointments June 7, filling posts that came open during a previous wave of shifts.
Paul Lipinski, currently principal of West Pasco Education Academy, will transfer to lead Crews Lake Middle School in Shady Hills. He replaces David Huyck, who is taking a position in the district administration.
Pio Rizzo, currently assistant principal at Mittye P. Locke Elementary, was promoted to lead Gulfside Elementary, a community school in Holiday. He replaces Clara Craig, who transferred to the principal job at Woodland Elementary in Zephyrhills.
Angie Shauger, currently assistant principal at Watergrass Elementary, was promoted to the principal job at Sand Pine Elementary, where she previously worked as a teacher and literacy coach. She replaces Christina Twardosz, who transferred to the top post at Mittye P. Locke Elementary.
The board also approved eight assistant principal moves.
The district does not have any other school principal openings, but it is advertising for an anticipated vacancy at the secondary school level.
