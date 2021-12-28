BROOKSVILLE — Three people face numerous drug charges after the Hernando County Vice and Narcotics Unit carried out a search warrant on a house in Brooksville, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release on Monday, Dec. 20.
According to the release, the warrant in the 7100 block of Young Street was the result of an investigation spanning several months, and confirmed narcotics activity at the house.
Among the items located in the search on Friday, Dec. 17, were 290.4 grams of methamphetamine, 23 oxycodone pills, 77 alprazolam pills, 57.1 grams of marijuana, $18,377 in cash and multiple items of paraphernalia.
Lucas Hernandez, 27, was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine over 200 grams, possession with intent to sell, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a conveyance for the sale of narcotics and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
He is being held on $131,000 bond.
Anthony Fontaine, 53, was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine over 200 grams, possession with intent to sell, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a structure for the sale of narcotics, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, possession of a controlled substance — alprazolam, trafficking of a controlled substance — oxycodone, and felony possession of marijuana.
He is being held on $191,000 bond.
Additional charges for Fontaine resulting from the investigation leading to the search warrant are sale of a controlled substance, methamphetamine (two counts); possession of a two-way communication device (two counts); possession of paraphernalia (two counts); and possession of a structure for the sale of narcotics (two counts), with an additional bond of $72,000.
Nikki Myers, 49, was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine over 28 grams; trafficking in oxycodone; felony possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance — alprazolam; and possession of paraphernalia.
She is being held on $161,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.