Thieryung, Bronson win seats on Brooksville council

BROOKSVILLE – Casey Thieryung was pacing back and forth in the Supervisor of Elections office on Tuesday night, Nov. 8, when he got the news.
“We got it!” he said, and hugged Brooksville Vice Mayor Blake Bell, who he said has been his mentor in his campaign. “We got it!”
Thieryung defeated Chris Kingsley 1,428 to 1,295 and will take Seat 4 on the Brooksville City Council on Dec. 5, four days before his 28th birthday.
In the Seat 5 race, Thomas Bronson won decisively over Mayor Pat Brayton, 1,795 to 946.
In Seat 1, Christa Tanner ran unopposed for Robert Battista’s seat, so there will be three new faces on the council.
Thieryung left for a victory party with a big smile on his face. He had been trailing early on and as Supervisor of Elections Shirley Anderson emerged from the canvassing room with the paper results, Thieryung and Bell eagerly shuffled papers to see the Brooksville results.
After learning of his win, people came by to congratulate Thieryung, who left soon after for his victory party. “It’s already going on,” he said to a woman. “They’re waiting on me.”
The young businessman said the city is a lot more active and interesting now than it was when he was growing up. His parents took him to Detroit when he was younger, and it made Thieryung hunger to come back to Brooksville.
Not much was happening, though, but in the past couple of years things have picked up with all the activities, concerts and events. “There’s new life in the town, and I want to raise my kids here,” he said.
Brooksville doesn’t need higher taxes, Thieryung said, but needs to add to its tax base by allowing for “smart growth” in the city. For example, Southern Hills has two of three sections built out and building out that third section – a big cause for debate at the recent City Council meeting – would add to the tax base, he said, and provide much-needed housing for workers.
“We’ve been sued several times by the county when we’ve tried to expand,” Thieryung said of the city’s efforts to annex property. “But almost every time, we win because we’re allowed to annex anything we touch. The county does not like that.”
Regarding his win over Kinglsey, a 70-year-old Vietnam-era veteran who campaigned on his conservatism and belief in lower taxes, Thieryung said, “Brooksville chose life by rejecting Chris Kingsley.”
Kingsley doesn’t believe in the city, Thieryung said. “He actually said so in a letter that he wrote to everybody in Southern Hills that ended up publicized. He told them that he wants to consolidate services with the county. In short, that means that he wants to dissolve the city of Brooksville and hand us over to the county, and I think the smaller the government, the better it works. I don’t think we should hand everybody over to the county; I don’t think that’s a great plan.”
He said it’s not that the county is doing a bad job, but that the county has a lot to deal with and having surrounding municipalities like Brooksville can help the county by sharing the burden of governing and offering services.
Kingsley said Thieryung is misinterpreting his positions.
“I’m not happy about it, obviously,” Kingsley said when asked about the election results. “It is what it is.”
Regarding the city and the county, Kingsley called Thieryung “a little confused about that.”
“My whole campaign was about reducing taxes and increasing efficiencies,” Kingsley said. “So if that’s turning it over to the county, I sort of beg to differ.”
He said he and Thieryung are apart on issues.
“I hope he has a good time doing it,” Kingsley said. “I’m sure he’ll try real hard.”
On Tuesday night, Thieryung said his immediate plans were this: “Sleep. And then make Brooksville great again.”
