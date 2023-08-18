The use of the Flamingo fare system in Hernando County by TheBus will be coming to an end on Aug. 31 and will no longer be accepted starting Sept. 1. TheBus in Hernando County is now listed on the Token Transit app

Citizens can download this free app on their smartphone and electronically purchase a bus pass. Beginning Aug. 23, digital passes will be available to purchase for one way trips, one day passes, seven day passes, and 31 day passes. Follow this link to download the app: https://tokentransit.com/app

 Reduced fares and ADA eligible riders must show an ID when boarding the bus for the reduced fare rate or free ADA rate. To learn more about the qualifications for reduced fares and ADA eligibility, visit https://www.hernandocounty.us/departments/departments-n-z/transit-thebus/programs

You can get monthly paper passes for September at the following locations

Location

Address

Payment Type Accepted

Main Library Branch

238 Howell Ave., Brooksville, FL 34601

Cash, Credit/Debit Card

West Library Branch

6335 Blackbird Ave., Weeki Wachee, FL 34613

Cash, Credit/Debit Card

Spring Hill Library Branch

9220 Spring Hill Dr., Spring Hill, FL 34608

Cash, Credit/Debit Card

Pasco-Hernando State College Spring Hill Campus

450 Beverly Ct., Spring Hill, FL 34606

Cash, Credit/Debit Card

Pasco-Hernando State College North Campus

11415 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Brooksville, FL 34601

Cash, Credit/Debit Card

TheBus Operations Facility

700 Aeriform Drive,
Brooksville, FL 34001

Cash, Credit/Debit Card

For questions or more information, contact Hernando County’s Transit Services at (352) 754-4444.