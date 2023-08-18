The use of the Flamingo fare system in Hernando County by TheBus will be coming to an end on Aug. 31 and will no longer be accepted starting Sept. 1. TheBus in Hernando County is now listed on the Token Transit app.
Citizens can download this free app on their smartphone and electronically purchase a bus pass. Beginning Aug. 23, digital passes will be available to purchase for one way trips, one day passes, seven day passes, and 31 day passes. Follow this link to download the app: https://tokentransit.com/app.
Reduced fares and ADA eligible riders must show an ID when boarding the bus for the reduced fare rate or free ADA rate. To learn more about the qualifications for reduced fares and ADA eligibility, visit https://www.hernandocounty.us/departments/departments-n-z/transit-thebus/programs.
You can get monthly paper passes for September at the following locations
Location
Address
Payment Type Accepted
Main Library Branch
238 Howell Ave., Brooksville, FL 34601
Cash, Credit/Debit Card
West Library Branch
6335 Blackbird Ave., Weeki Wachee, FL 34613
Cash, Credit/Debit Card
Spring Hill Library Branch
9220 Spring Hill Dr., Spring Hill, FL 34608
Cash, Credit/Debit Card
Pasco-Hernando State College Spring Hill Campus
450 Beverly Ct., Spring Hill, FL 34606
Cash, Credit/Debit Card
Pasco-Hernando State College North Campus
11415 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Brooksville, FL 34601
Cash, Credit/Debit Card
TheBus Operations Facility
700 Aeriform Drive,
Cash, Credit/Debit Card
For questions or more information, contact Hernando County’s Transit Services at (352) 754-4444.
